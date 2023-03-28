Man shot dead by ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the victim had shown up at his ex-girlfriend’s home to talk, but the woman’s current boyfriend was there at the time.

Police say an argument started when the woman and the ex went to a room to talk. Investigators think that is when the current boyfriend shot the man before leaving the apartment.

There is no word on any arrests at this time, although police have taken at least one person in for questioning.