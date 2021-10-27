      Weather Alert

Man shot during argument at San Antonio restaurant

Don Morgan
Oct 27, 2021 @ 6:48am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who went out for a late night snack ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

He arrived at the Wing Daddy’s restaurant on SE Military Drive at around 9 P.M. Tuesday and got into an argument with another man while inside.

The altercation continued in the parking lot where one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and an area hospital while the search continues for the man who shot him.

Police haven’t stated why the men were arguing and the investigation continues.

 

