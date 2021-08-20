Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument on the North side ends in gunfire.
San Antonio Police were called to a parking lot on Blanco Road near West Mariposa Drive at around 4:30 Friday morning.
They were told that the two men were in a car that stalled in the middle of the road. They got out and pushed the car into a parking lot and that’s when they began to argue.
One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man.
The gunshot victim is at University Hospital and his wound is not considered life threatening.
The shooter ran off and police are still looking for him.