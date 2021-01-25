      Weather Alert

Man shot during argument over a dog on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

Don Morgan
Jan 25, 2021 @ 5:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument over a dog has taken a violent turn on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

Police responded to a home on Hicks Avenue two times on Sunday.

Two neighbors were arguing and someone called the cops to help calm the situation.

Officers managed to get the men to settle down but that didn’t last long.

At around 11 P.M. the argument flared up again and one of the neighbors shot at the other.

The bullet grazed the victim’s head. He was brought to the hospital.

The shooter ran off and police are still looking for him.

 

