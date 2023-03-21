Man shot during argument with neighbor on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to a violent altercation between two neighbors on the city’s East side.

It happened in the 2700 block of East Commerce Monday evening.

KSAT-12 reports the men were arguing when one of the men pulled a knife and the other pulled a gun.

The man with the gun opened fire, shooting the other man in the leg.

The man who was shot was brought to the hospital but there’s been no update on his condition. The man who shot him is in police custody. The charges against him will be announced once police wrap up their investigation.

Police say the men were arguing over a parking spot.

Their names have not been released.