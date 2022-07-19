      Weather Alert

Man shot during attempted carjacking on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Jul 19, 2022 @ 9:51am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever shot a man during an attempted carjacking early Tuesday morning.

It was around 2 A.M. when a 34 year old man was in his vehicle at a convenience store on IH-10.

He says someone tried to steal his vehicle and shot him in the chest.

The victim drove to friend’s house on North Calaveras Street and called for help. He was brought to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police haven’t released a description of the shooter but they will continue the investigation.

 

