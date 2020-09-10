      Weather Alert

Man shot during attempted vehicle theft

Don Morgan
Sep 10, 2020 @ 6:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s Southeast side is recovering from a gunshot wound after he tried stopping a car thief.

Police were called to the 700 block of Cravens Avenue at around 2 A.M. Thursday.

The resident stepped outside and spotted someone sitting in his truck. He confronted the person who then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg.

The shooter took off on a bicycle and police tracked them to a nearby Valero store but the shooter ran off when officers closed in.

The gunshot victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

