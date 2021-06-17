Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another act of violence reported on the Northeast side.
This time it was under the Salado Creek Bridge just off Austin Highway.
At around 2:30 Thursday morning a man and a woman were sitting in a car when another man came up to the vehicle and tried to rob them, then shot the man in the shoulder.
The shooter than ran from the scene, leaving the victim in serious condition. He’s recovering at an area hospital and police are still looking for the shooter.
A description of the gunman hasn’t been released.