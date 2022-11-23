Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side.

It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street.

The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several neck tattoos and was wearing a hoodie.

He demanded that the victim hand over his personal belongings but when he refused, the crook shot at him several times. The victim was hit once and was brought to the hospital. he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The gunman ran to a silver colored car, got in and sped away.

Police are still searching for the shooter.