Man shot in ambush on San Antonio’s East Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times Tuesday night.
At around 11 P.M. San Antonio Police were called to the 4000 block of East Houston Street. They arrived to find a 19 year old with gunshot wounds to his back and the car he was in peppered with bullet holes.
He was driving near the AT&T Center Parkway intersection with Gembler Road when another vehicle pulled up and whoever was inside opened fire.
The victim drove to a nearby gas station and called for help. He was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center.
A passenger who was in the car with him wasn’t hurt and couldn’t identify the shooter.