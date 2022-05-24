Man shot in home invasion at apartment complex in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man living at The Ranch at West End Apartments is recovering after he was shot in the chest during a home invasion.
KSAT-12 reports Bexar County Deputies rushed to the apartments at Exeter Place Drive at around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday where three men kicked in the door to one of the units and started shooting.
The resident was hit one time in the upper body. He’s at University Hospital in stable condition.
Deputies are working to determine a motive and aren’t aware if the shooters took anything from the apartment before they ran off.
A description of the shooters was not provided as they were wearing masks when they broke into the apartment.