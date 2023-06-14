Man shot in the chest during attempted robbery outside San Antonio convenience store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A robbery attempt on San Antonio’s South side sends a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday at a convenience store in the 720 block of Palo Alto Road.

The victim was walking back to his car when he was approached by two men armed with guns.

According to officers at the scene, the men tried to rob the victim and when he refused to hand over his belongings, they shot him three times then ran off. Police are still looking for them.

The victim is listed in critical condition and the shooting is still under investigation.

We’ll have more details as they become available.