Man shot outside Dallas-area high school football game
By Associated Press
|
Sep 28, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a junior varsity football game at a Dallas-area high school.
Police Chief Derick Miller says no students were involved in the shooting Thursday night in the stadium parking lot during the third quarter of the game at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas. Hebron was hosting Irving Nimitz.
The Carrollton Police Department said on Facebook that witnesses reported that two men were fighting in the stands on the home side of the field then they went to the parking lot where the shooting happened.
Miller says a 47-year-old suspect has been arrested.
No names have been released.
A referee was treated for chest pains.

