Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run
December 28, 2022 5:15AM CST
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is recovering after he was shot while trying to sell some shoes.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 15400 Bobwhite Quail at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.
The victim had arranged to sell the shoes and when he went outside of his home, he was shot in the chest.
He was brought to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
As far as the shooter, Deputies don’t have much information to work with but they will continue investigating.
More about: