KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run

By Don Morgan
December 28, 2022 5:15AM CST
Share
Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is recovering after he was shot while trying to sell some shoes.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 15400 Bobwhite Quail at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.

The victim had arranged to sell the shoes and when he went outside of his home, he was shot in the chest.

He was brought to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

As far as the shooter, Deputies don’t have much information to work with but they will continue investigating.

More about:
shooting
West Bexar County

Popular Posts

1

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
2

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio
3

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
4

Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio's Northeast side
5

One killed in two car crash on San Antonio's Southwest side