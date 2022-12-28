Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is recovering after he was shot while trying to sell some shoes.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 15400 Bobwhite Quail at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.

The victim had arranged to sell the shoes and when he went outside of his home, he was shot in the chest.

He was brought to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

As far as the shooter, Deputies don’t have much information to work with but they will continue investigating.