SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was a passenger in a car near downtown San Antonio is in critical condition after he was shot.

The man who was driving the car brought the passenger to an area hospital. The victim had two gunshot wounds to the head.

The driver wasn’t able to give a description of the shooter and the victim’s name hasn’t been released.

SAPD is continuing their investigation.