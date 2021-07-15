Man shot while helping friend move out of her San Antonio apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in jail, another in the hospital after a shooting at a Northeast side apartment complex.
It was around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday when police were called to the Chevy Chase Apartments on NE Loop 410.
That’s where a man who was helping a female friend move out of her apartment.
Then the woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up, started arguing with the other man and demanded to be let into the apartment.
But the ex was armed with a rifle and he shot the woman’s friend in the shoulder.
The victim is expected to survive the shooting and is in stable condition at an area hospital.
The ex-boyfriend was taken into custody by San Antonio Police.