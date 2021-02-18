Man shot while robbing a San Antonio convenience store
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was attempting to rob a North Side convenience store is in the hospital.
At around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday, Police were dispatched to a parking lot on Blanco Road, near Lockhill-Selma.
They arrived to find a man in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his face.
Turns out he had pulled a gun on a clerk at the Isom Food Mart on Isom Road while trying to leave without paying for some items.
But the clerk was armed as well and as the man was getting in his car, the clerk shot him.
The man is now in critical condition at a hospital.
It’s not likely that the clerk will be charged.