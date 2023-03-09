Man shot while sitting in the courtyard of San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was sitting in the courtyard of his apartment complex Wednesday is recovering after he was shot Wednesday night.

It was around 10:30 P.M. when police were called to the 1900 block of Harry Wurzbach Road.

The man tells police he was sitting outside when he heard the gunshots, then he felt a bullet hit his leg.

He walked back inside and called for help.

The victim tells police he doesn’t know which direction the shots came from and couldn’t offer any information on the shooter.

The man is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation continues.