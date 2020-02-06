Man shot while sleeping in Northeast San Antonio apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot while sleeping in his Northeast Side apartment.
Shots rang out just before 3 Thursday morning at the L.C. Rutledge Apartments on Roszell drive near Naco Perrin.
Police on the scene told KTSA news that the man was shot at least twice and one of the bullets hit him in the head. Relatives in the home told investigators that the man was sleeping when he was shot, but they couldn’t provide any information on the suspect or suspects.
Officers don’t have much to go on as the investigation continues.