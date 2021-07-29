Man shot while trying to break into a home on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition this morning after he was shot while trying to force his way into a home on San Antonio’s West side.
Police responded to the 200 block of North San Ignacio Avenue at around 11 P.M. Wednesday.
They were told that two men had kicked in the front door but they were met by the four people who were inside.
The two parties exchanged gunfire before the two who were trying to break in ran off.
None of the people in the home were hurt but one of the men who tried getting inside showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police are still working to determine why the pair was trying to get inside the home.