Man shot while urinating outside a home on San Antonio’s Southwest side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on the Southwest side late Tuesday night.
The victim was urinating outside a home on Great Spirit Drive at around 11 P.M. when someone rolled up in a vehicle and started shooting.
The victim was shot in the hip and was brought to University Hospital. He’s expected to recover.
He wasn’t able to provide a description of the vehicle.
Police are still investigating.