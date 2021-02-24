      Weather Alert

Man shot while urinating outside a home on San Antonio’s Southwest side

Don Morgan
Feb 24, 2021 @ 6:16am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on the Southwest side late Tuesday night.

The victim was urinating outside a home on Great Spirit Drive at around 11 P.M. when someone rolled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the hip and was brought to University Hospital. He’s expected to recover.

He wasn’t able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

