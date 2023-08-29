KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot while walking on West Side, suspects on the loose, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 29, 2023 10:26AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering at University Hospital after he was shot while walking home from a store on the West Side.

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person responsible for the shooting, but so far are no details on a suspect.

Investigators say the man was walking along the 1800 block of West Laurel Street when someone driving a dark-colored car started following him.

Police say someone inside the car fired at least one shot, hitting the victim in the ankle.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect vehicle took off after shots were fired.

Investigators say the man is in his 30s and he is expected to recover.

KTSA News will give more information when it is available.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department
shot
University Hospital
walking
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week
5

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound