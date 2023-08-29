Man shot while walking on West Side, suspects on the loose, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering at University Hospital after he was shot while walking home from a store on the West Side.

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person responsible for the shooting, but so far are no details on a suspect.

Investigators say the man was walking along the 1800 block of West Laurel Street when someone driving a dark-colored car started following him.

Police say someone inside the car fired at least one shot, hitting the victim in the ankle.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect vehicle took off after shots were fired.

Investigators say the man is in his 30s and he is expected to recover.

KTSA News will give more information when it is available.