Man showing off his gun accidentally shoots two people
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are recovering from wounds they received when a gun discharged by accident.
This happened at a La Quinta Inn on West Military Drive just after 9:30 Monday night.
The couple, 23 year old Christopher Garry and 21 year old Christina Garcia claim a man decided to show off his new gun.
They told officers the weapon fired by accident and grazed Garcia but Garry was struck in the hand and leg.
Garcia was treated at the scene and Garry was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say Garry and Garcia are claiming they don’t know the identity of the man with the gun.