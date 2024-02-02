Man stabbed, blood trail left at Northwest Side motel

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping blood evidence and surveillance video will help them find a suspect connected to a robbery and stabbing Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Northwest Side on report a man was bleeding at the Quality Inn and Suites near UTSA Boulevard and I-10.

Investigators now think the man had been robbed and beaten before he was stabbed near a ground-level room around 6 a.m.

Police are trying to confirm where the attack started, but the victim has said little about what happened.

Detectives are looking into bloody footprints left in the area, but they also have to figure out who left the prints, which went in multiple directions.

SAPD says the motel does have surveillance video, and footage is now being reviewed.

The status of the victim is unknown.

This is developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.