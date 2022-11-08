KTSA KTSA Logo

Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex during fight at San Antonio apartment complex

By Don Morgan
November 8, 2022 7:41AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a West side apartment complex.

The men got into an altercation after the new boyfriend showed up at Military Village Apartments on Military Drive West early Tuesday morning.

He found his girlfriend hanging out with her ex and the men got into a fight.

At some point the ex pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the back several times.

He ran from the scene and police haven’t been able to locate him.

The victim is in stable condition at University Hospital.

