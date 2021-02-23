Man stabbed during a fight in front a San Antonio convenience store
MGN image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument in front of a South Side convenience store ended with one person rushed to the hospital with a stab wound.
The fight involving three men started at the Circle K on Steeves Avenue at around 11 P.M. Monday.
Two of the men were having a disagreement with the other and one of the pair pulled out a knife, then stabbed the victim twice.
The victim was brought to the hospital with stab wounds in his chest but he wounds didn’t require surgery.
Police arrested one of the men and they are still looking for the other who is believed to be the one who pulled the knife.