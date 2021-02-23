      Weather Alert

Man stabbed during a fight in front a San Antonio convenience store

Don Morgan
Feb 23, 2021 @ 9:42am
MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument in front of a South Side convenience store ended with one person rushed to the hospital with a stab wound.

The fight involving three men started at the Circle K on Steeves Avenue at around 11 P.M. Monday.

Two of the men were having a disagreement with the other and one of the pair pulled out a knife, then stabbed the victim twice.

The victim was brought to the hospital with stab wounds in his chest but he wounds didn’t require surgery.

Police arrested one of the men and they are still looking for the other who is believed to be the one who pulled the knife.

TAGS
man stabbed at convenience store San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas