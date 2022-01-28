      Weather Alert

Man stabbed during domestic dispute at San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Jan 28, 2022 @ 6:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital, recovering from stab wounds he received during a domestic dispute.

KSAT-12 reports San Antonio Police were called to the 200 block of Victor Street just before 10 P.M. Thursday.

The victim was involved in an argument with a woman. She pulled a knife and stabbed him.

Police haven’t said what the argument was about but the woman is custody and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is in stable condition at University Hospital.

 

