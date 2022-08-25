Man stabbed during fight in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hospitalized with stab wounds after getting into a fight in downtown San Antonio Wednesday night.
At around 8:45 P.M., two men got into an altercation near the intersection of North St. Mary’s and East Travis.
One of the men pulled a box cutter, stabbing the other in the hand and back before running from the scene.
The wounded man was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital. Reports indicate he will make a full recovery.
As far as the man who stabbed him, he’s still on the run.
Officers searched the area and couldn’t locate him. They will continue investigating.