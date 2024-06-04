KTSA KTSA Logo

Man stabbed during fight with girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, police say victim in critical condition

By Don Morgan
June 4, 2024 7:34AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is detained while another is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Northeast Side home.

San Antonio police say they were called to Newport Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were told that a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home after he was told the woman’s new boyfriend had beat her up.

The two men got into a fight and at some point the ex pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in the chest.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to a hospital while the other man has been detained for questioning.

Police haven’t released any names and there’s no word on whether or not the ex-boyfriend has been charged.

The investigation is underway.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

