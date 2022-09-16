Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex

MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Woodlawn at around 1 A.M. Friday.

That’s where two men had gotten into a fight an done of them pulled a knife, then stabbed the other in the neck.

The victim is in critical condition while the man who stabbed him is still on the run.

Police say the men did not live at the apartment and were visiting the resident. They didn’t say what the men were fighting about.

The investigation continues.