KTSA KTSA Logo

Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex

By Don Morgan
September 16, 2022 5:59AM CDT
Share
Man stabbed in neck during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Woodlawn at around 1 A.M. Friday.

That’s where two men had gotten into a fight an done of them pulled a knife, then stabbed the other in the neck.

The victim is in critical condition while the man who stabbed him is still on the run.

Police say the men did not live at the apartment and were visiting the resident. They didn’t say what the men were fighting about.

The investigation continues.

 

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner rules on the cause of death for a woman found in San Antonio parking lot
2

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2022
3

Suspected terrorists crossing southern border on the rise under Biden Administration
4

Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center
5

Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash