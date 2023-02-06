Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side

MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M.

A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he and the stabbing victim got into an altercation at Highway 151 and Portranco.

The woman says her husband was punched in the face, then pulled a knife and stabbed the other driver.

The victim managed to drive himself to the emergency room where he was treated for three stab wounds to the chest.

He’s listed in critical condition.

Police arrested the man who stabbed him on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

No names have been released as police are still investigating.