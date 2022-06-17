      Weather Alert

Man stabbed in robbery attempt on San Antonio’s Southwest side

Don Morgan
Jun 17, 2022 @ 6:15am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A robbery attempt at a Northwest side apartment complex ends with a man in the hospital.

KSAT-12 is reporting at around 2 A.M. Friday, the victim was walking to his mailbox at Fredericksburg Apartments on Fredericksburg Road.

He was approached by another man who demanded he hand over his belongings.

When he refused, he was stabbed three times in the stomach.

The victim was able to get back to his apartment and called 9-1-1-.

He was brought to University Hospital.

Police didn’t provide a description of the man who stabbed the victim but he is still on the run.

