Man stabbed in the back during burglary attempt in Southeast Bexar County

Don Morgan
Aug 3, 2022 @ 5:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Deputies were called to a home in Southeast Bexar County early Wednesday morning where a man was stabbed in the back.

KSAT -12 reports it happened around 2:15 A.M. on Gardner Road.

Deputies were told a man was stabbed during a burglary attempt. The victim reportedly knows the person who stabbed him but they have not been located.

Deputies have been able to question other people who were in the home at the time.

A description of the attacker hasn’t been released and the victim was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

 

