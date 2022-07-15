      Weather Alert

Man stabbed in the neck in robbery attempt

Don Morgan
Jul 15, 2022 @ 5:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a robbery on San Antonio’s West side.

KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 1100 block of Culebra just after 10:30 P.M. Thursday.

A man in his 40’s says he had just left a restaurant and was walking down the street when another man approached him and tried to rob him.

At some point the crook stabbed the victim in the neck before running off.

The victim managed to walk to a nearby fire station and called for help. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police haven’t released a description of the attacker.

