Man stabbed on morning walk in western Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say stabbed a man who was out for a morning walk in western Bexar County Tuesday morning.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a man had gone out for a walk on Hidden Terrace — which is off of Grosenbacher Road — at around 10 a.m. when he was attacked by a man.
The victim suffered serious wounds from the stabbing. He was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man who was wearing a black and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a bandanna covering his face, and a black backpack. The sheriff’s office said they believe the man in his 20s or early 30s.
If you may know who the attacker is or have information that can help the investigation, you are being asked to contact Bexar County Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.