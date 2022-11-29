KTSA KTSA Logo

Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop

By Don Morgan
November 29, 2022 6:49AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop.

FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military.

The victim was at the bus stop and arguing with his partner when the two women who didn’t know the couple showed up.

They began stabbing the man and after knifing him several times, the women ran off.

Police were able to locate them as well as one of the knives they used. No word on what they will be charged with.

The victim is recovering at a hospital.

