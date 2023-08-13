KTSA KTSA Logo

Man stabbed to death on West Side, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 13, 2023 2:48PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed and efforts to get him medical help fell short, according to San Antonio police.

Investigators say 28-year-old Geinald Green was stabbed multiple times during a fight in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora Street around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Police say a witness was with Green as the fight went down with two suspects, and they are the one who investigators say took Green to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no description of the suspects or any arrests related to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

