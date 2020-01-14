Man stabbed while trying to keep an intoxicated woman from driving
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Could it be the phrase “no good deed goes unpunished” has proven true for a 31 year old man?
He was stabbed while trying to keep a woman from driving while drunk.
It happened at around 11 P.M. Monday in the 1900 block of Lennon Avenue. The man and a 38 year old woman were arguing and she was trying to leave. The man says she was intoxicated and he was attempting to keep her from driving off with her kids in the car.
Instead, she pulled a knife on the man then stabbed him. He had injuries to an arm and one of his legs when he was brought to University Hospital.
Police arrested the woman for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.