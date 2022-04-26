      Weather Alert

Man stabs bus driver and security guard at San Antonio Greyhound station

Don Morgan
Apr 26, 2022 @ 5:52am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating an attack at the Greyhound Bus station on North St. Mary’s Street.

It was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when a bus driver was stabbed in the back as he was walking out of the men’s room.

A security guard tried to intervene but was stabbed in the chest.

Both men were brought to Brooke Army Medical Center. The driver is in stable condition while the security guard is in critical condition.

Several passengers were in the lobby and witnessed the attack.

They tell police the man with the knife was upset because he couldn’t find his luggage.

He’s being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His name and age haven’t been released.

