Man stabs coworker at San Antonio business

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 45 year old man who was training an employee at a West side business is recovering after he was stabbed.
At around 1:30 A.M. Wednesday, San Antonio Police responded to the call from Triple S Steel Supply Company on West Thompson Place.
The victim was in the process of training the 24 year old employee when they got into an argument.
The 24 year old pulled a knife and stabbed the man twice.
The victim is recovering at University Hospital.
The man who stabbed him ran from the scene but police were able to track him down and take him into custody. He’s being charged with aggravated assault.
No word on what started the argument.