Man steals firetruck in Austin, police chase him for an hour
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police Officers were involved in a hot pursuit that started in Austin early Thursday morning.
A man spotted a fire truck near the University of Texas just after midnight and decided to steal it.
Austin PD and State Troopers chased the emergency vehicle for more than an hour and motorists had to avoid hitting equipment that was falling from the truck.
The 45 mile chase came to an end on I-35 in Jarell when a spike strip was rolled out.
The thief was taken into custody but his name hasn’t been released.