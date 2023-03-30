KTSA KTSA Logo

Man steals pickup, then is shot and killed by the owner on San Antonio’s North Side

By Don Morgan
March 30, 2023 6:00AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man who had his truck stolen used some modern technology to track it down before taking the law into his own hands.

KSAT-12 reports that police got the call from the man who reported his pickup stolen at around 1 P.M.

The owners used Apple Airtag to locate the truck, which was at a shopping center on Southeast Military.

Instead of waiting for police to arrive, the owners chose to confront.

Police say as the owner confronted the man who stole his truck, the thief may have pulled a weapon before the truck owner shot and killed him.

The investigation is still taking place so it’s not clear whether or not the vehicle owner will face any charges.

 

