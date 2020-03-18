Man struck and killed by a car while walking to work
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 50’s was killed as he walked to work Wednesday morning.
It was just before 7 A.M. when the man, who had just stepped off a VIA bus, was crossing Berrera Parkway to his job at the Parks and Recreation Department.
Police report that the man was not in the cross walk and was hit by a car.
The driver, who was one of the man’s co-workers, stopped to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
No charges have been filed against the driver. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.