Man struck by freight train south of downtown San Antonio
ELMHURST, IL - JUNE 16: A Union Pacific freight train passes over a grade crossing beyond flashing lights on a safety gate June 16, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois. The Federal Railroad Administrator (FRA) in a recently issued report says for the safety of rail passengers and motorists, they support the extended use of emergency tool-free phone numbers, used to report problems with railroad crossing warning equipment and other emergencies, posted at railroad grade crossings. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was struck by a freight train south of downtown San Antonio Tuesday afternoon.
San Antonio police say the Union Pacific train conductor saw the man walking on the tracks at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday near South Presa Street and Conrad Street. The conductor decided to reduce his speed and blow the horn to let the man know the train was coming.
Police say the man waved his hand in the air and acknowledged the train, but did not get out of the way of the train.
The conductor tried using the emergency brakes on the train and the man tried getting out of the way at the last second.
He didn’t get away in time and was struck by the train. He was tossed about 30 feet away by the train.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. Police are waiting for the next of kin to be notified before identifying him.