Man suspected of stealing catalytic converters shot on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An employee at a North Side furniture store stopped a suspected thief who was stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the business.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened at around 7 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Police say the employee spotted the thief as they showed up for work. He then chased the suspected thief to a nearby car lot where the men got into a fight. They ended up getting into their vehicles and that’s when the thief aimed his vehicle at the employee’s pickup and rammed into him.

Investigators say the employee then pulled his gun and shot the thief, hitting him in the legs.

The employee was questioned by police and there is no word on any charges he might be facing. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they did find a catalytic converter that had been removed from one of the vehicles parked at the furniture store.