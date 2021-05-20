Man tells San Antonio police he was shot while trying to stop car burglaries
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who claims he was trying to stop some car thieves is recovering from a gunshot wound.
San Antonio Police say they were called to North Zarzamora near West Salinas just before 5 A.M. Thursday.
The victim tells officers he spotted three people as they were trying to break into some cars.
He confronted them and as he was trying to leave the area, one of the people in the group started shooting at him.
The victim was hit once and when police got there they found him in the street.
His injuries are non-life threatening and he’s in stable condition at the hospital.
The search for the shooter continues.