Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side

Photo: ALPHA Image Library

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train.

It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.

The conductor couldn’t stop in time and the man was hit hard enough to send him into a nearby ditch.

his name and age haven’t been released and police are still trying to determine why the man was standing in the path of the train.