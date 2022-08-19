KTSA KTSA Logo
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side

By Don Morgan
August 19, 2022 8:25AM CDT
Photo: ALPHA Image Library

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train.

It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.

The conductor couldn’t stop in time and the man was hit hard enough to send him into a nearby ditch.

his name and age haven’t been released and police are still trying to determine why the man was standing in the path of the train.

More about:
San Antonio
south side
train

