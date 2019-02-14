Man tries to kidnap woman along River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police need your help identifying a truck they saw was involved in an attempted aggravated kidnapping near the River Walk south of downtown.

San Antonio police say the truck, pictured above, was seen leaving the scene of the attempted crime at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Guenther.

The victim, only described as a female, told police she was along the River Walk when she was approached by the suspect. The man showed a handgun and then grabbed her. She was able to get away a call for help.

Police describe the suspect as a stocky Hispanic man who stands 5’6″ or 5’7″ and is probably in his late 20s or 30s.

If you have information that can help, contact the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.