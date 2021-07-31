      Weather Alert

Man tries to run over Comal County deputies in overnight chase, gets shot near downtown San Antonio

Dennis Foley
Jul 31, 2021 @ 10:36am

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — An early Saturday morning chase ended with a man being shot by Comal County sheriff’s deputies and a Comal County constable’s deputy at the Via Transit bus terminal.

San Antonio police say the series of events began in Comal County where a chase began when a 32-year-old man almost struck a Comal County sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle.

The man continued the pursuit all the way into San Antonio — eventually to the bus terminal on Laurel Street just north of downtown — where he came to a dead end.  San Antonio police say the man came to a dead end and began ramming the sheriff’s office’s patrol vehicles.

Two Comal County sheriff’s deputies and a Comal County deputy constable started shooting the man’s car as he tried to run them over.  The man drove toward the north end of the parking lot where he eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

The police department said it was dispatched at around this time — roughly 2:30 a.m. Saturday — for a report of a shooting in progress.

Police say the man had two gunshot wounds to each of his arms.  The deputies and Via Transit police officers were able to secure the man and place two tourniquets on both arms until EMS got to the scene.  He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of evading.  The investigation is on-going.

