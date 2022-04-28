Man trying to break into San Antonio school shot by Halandale ISD Officer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Harlandale ISD officer shot a man who was caught attempting to break into Morrill Elementary School Wednesday night.
At 8:15 P.M. a custodian spotted a man trying to gain entry into the building and called police.
Two Harlandal ISD officers arrived and asked the man for his name.
He told them and they soon learned the man was wanted on a warrant in Kendall County.
The tried to take the man into custody but he attempted to run away. One of the officers held on to the man and a scuffle broke out. The man managed to grab the officer’s baton and began beating him with it.
The second officer stepped in to help but the man tried to take her gun and was shot one time.
The man was brought to the hospital and his wound is not considered life threatening.
Emergency crews treated the officer who was beat at the scene. Both officers are on administrative leave while the San Antonio Police Department investigates.
No names have been released.